SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hospitals and clinics constantly provide essential health care to people. Sometimes that includes the CEO of a major health system, and this was the case recently at Avera Health.

October 19, 2021 did not start off well for Bob Sutton, president and CEO of Avera.

“Significant chest pain, excruciating pain in my chest, and it felt like someone was standing on my chest, which seemed strange,” Sutton said.

Sutton’s wife brought him to the Avera Heart Hospital’s emergency room.

“When they got in there they found blockage that was significant enough that it warranted two stents, and by the time I woke up roughly around noon I was the proud owner of two new stents in my heart,” Sutton said.

“His heart was not getting enough blood and that was reflected in symptoms he was having like chest pains and shortage of breath,” Dr. Mike Hibbard said.

Hibbard is Sutton’s cardiologist. Sutton, at the same time, is Hibbard’s boss. Still, it’s a physician/patient dynamic.

“When you’re a physician and you’re trying to take care of someone else, it’s a partnership; it’s an alliance,” Hibbard said.

“The folks here at North Central Heart and the Avera Heart Hospital quite frankly saved my life,” Sutton said. “I just wasn’t eating very well, much more red meat, I’m a big fan, pizzas, some fried food … and I was about 258 pounds.”

He now says that number is closer to 230. Exercise is no longer, as he phrases it, “hit and miss.”

“I’m up to about an hour now if I’m doing a treadmill and about 40 to 45 minutes if I’m doing an elliptical,” Sutton said.

“It has to be a partnership,” Hibbard said. “And basically at the end of the day, the doctor is an adviser because the person that really saves themselves is them.”

The 53-year-old Sutton lost his father almost 50 years ago.

“My father passed away in 1973 of a heart attack, but he had had two previous heart attacks,” Sutton said.

Life is not long, and Sutton has plans in the meantime.

“I have kept a hundred things I want to do before I die list and two of, the two top items on that list are celebrate 50 years of marriage with my wife and walk my daughter down the aisle,” Sutton said.

“That’s what he needs to think like for the future, is what would you give to walk your daughter down the aisle,” Hibbard said.

Dan Santella: Had you not taken quick action October 19th, do you think we’d be talking here today?

“That’s a very real question that I have struggled a bit with,” Sutton said. “I’m just very glad we took the action that we did.”

For anyone who may be in similar shoes, he has advice.

“Just don’t ignore signs,” Sutton said. “Now that I’ve had these two stents put in, and I like to think I was active, but I wasn’t active enough. And I like to think, ‘Well, you know I can get away with this, I can do a cheeseburger here or I can do pepperoni and sausage,’ instead of having something healthier on my pizza or something like that, those things add up.”

It’s now been 114 days since October 19, and the CEO is feeling great.

“I feel fantastic, and that’s what I was going to say is I have more energy,” Sutton said.

Good thing, too, since he’s got a list to take care of.