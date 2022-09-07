SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last year South Dakota saw the worst year ever in terms of suicide. People lost more loved ones than ever before. While many may feel helpless, there is something you can do simply by asking a question.

Like thousands of others in KELOLAND, Joslyn Nelson of Dell Rapids knows what it is like to live with suicidal thoughts.

“I would drive up and down this road, you know, going to Sioux Falls and coming home and just wishing I was brave enough to drive my car off the road. I just couldn’t imagine living my life every day with this disease,” said Nelson

Nelson says for people who go through bouts of severe depression, it is a daily struggle to make sense of the feelings.

“I know my family loves me, and I know they don’t want me to commit suicide, but I still feel and think that they would be better off without me, and I think I would be better off just not having to live with that darkness that I feel when I am experiencing severe depression,” said Nelson.

Nelson credits her family for helping her get through the darkest of times. She wrote a book called “Life with Mental Illness, a Journey of Hope, Help and Faith.” It tells her story and offers encouragement for people going through similar struggles. She feels mental illness should be treated like any other medical condition like cancer or heart disease.

Psychiatrist, Doctor Mathew Stanley says we need to get past the stigma of mental illness and make it acceptable to ask someone a simple question.

“Are you having thoughts of suicide?”

If a person is struggling, it often takes someone else to break the cycle. A new campaign by Avera Behavioral Health is encouraging people to ask the question.

“We want to encourage people to have the conversation and be comfortable engaging people and saying it doesn’t have to start with are you having thoughts of suicide. It could start with are you doing ok? You seem to be struggling. Is there something we can talk about?” Said Stanley.

Nelson believes this simple idea can save lives.

“I want people to know that they are worth the work that it takes to manage this disease, and if you keep working at it, there are times and chances for hope and joy again in your life, and I’ve experienced that, and I want others to know that as well,” said Nelson.

Dr. Stanley says some people may be reluctant to bring up the subject of suicide because they are afraid of planting the idea. He says studies show just the opposite.

Here is a link to Avera’s “Ask the Question” page.

Also, anyone needing help can call the national suicide and crisis lifeline by simply dialing 988.

Nelson’s book “Life with Mental Illness, a Journey of Hope, Help and Faith.” is available on Amazon.com