SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This month marks 82 years since the bombing of Pearl Harbor, which was a catalyst for World War II as the United States declared war on Japan.

This sparked a need for training bases around the country to start preparing soldiers for war.

One school in Sioux Falls is where thousands came to train before going overseas.

As a result of the events on December 7th, 1941, the U.S. was suddenly thrust into war and needed training bases where they could host thousands of troops to learn communication skills.

An estimated 50,000 men found that space training in Sioux Falls. They began building in the school in May of 1942, with the first classes started in July of 1942.

“All the students that came were from all over the country. Michigan, New York, New Jersey. They came from all over,” veteran Randy Megard, an interpreter for the Sioux Land Heritage Museums, said.

The 18 to 26-week training course shaped soldiers to be radio operators and mechanics.

“What that means is he was able to not only communicate using his radio set, but he could take it apart, put it together and repair it whenever it was damaged. So that was a very significant part of the student learning of how to keep the radio sets working,” said Megard.

The soldiers would train around the clock in order to get them in and out of training as quick as possible.

“Students were divided into groups between 20 and 25 students. And then classes initially were 24 hours a day in shifts. So that’s how they could get so many men to the training as fast as they could,” said Megard.

Fast forward to spring 1945, by the time the school was no longer operating parts of the community took on pieces of the unused buildings. A professor at Augustana even has a piece of that history today as they re-purposed one of the buildings.

“The barracks served the university well. It served Sioux Falls well, particularly with the G.I. Bill and students able to come. So there’s this fast growth in the university or then the college. We needed buildings. This was one of them. I don’t think they expected to last 50 years,” Michael Mullin, a professor at Augustana, said.

Mullin has been teaching history at Augie for 35 years. In 1999, the barracks were replaced by what is now the Madsen Center.

“That was part of the World War II experience, right? We need to be able to repurpose these buildings quickly, often. And so that’s its intended purpose,” Mullin said.

He says the impact the school had on Sioux Falls is everlasting.

“The experience of those soldiers and the boom that it created for Sioux Falls financially led to some thinking about what does the future of Sioux Falls look like,” Mullin said.

The South Dakota Air National Guard is now near where the school used to be. You can find The Radiomen exhibit at 6th & Main, Downtown, Sioux Falls inside the Old Courthouse Museum.