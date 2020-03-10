Cancer diagnosis to recovery is a long road, but the journey isn’t hopeless. That’s according to a local author, who has written about her fight against breast cancer. KELOLAND News has introduced you to Renee Keel before. She co-wrote a book with her rock musician husband, Ron Keel. Renee’s book on recovery is about more than surviving cancer.

When Renee looks out at her life, it would be easy to only see how cancer hurt her.

“Cancer’s ugly. It’s terrifying. It’s painful. Some days it’s debilitating,” Renee said.

Four years ago, doctors diagnosed Renee with a type of breast cancer called infiltrating ductal carcinoma. Stage two quickly turned into stage three.

“It was growing very fast. Within two weeks, I had two small tumors; they doubled in size,” Renee said.

Surgeries, chemo, and radiation followed.

“I was terrified of that. I had long hair all my life,” Renee said.

In her new book “Anything but Pink: On Becoming A Cancer Survivor,” Renee wrote about changes to her body, sickness, fears, and hair loss. Renee chose a photo of herself, bald, as the book’s cover. Something she once feared, she later embraced as liberation.

“Ultimately, I decided that would be the cover, because that’s my authenticity and that’s my statement. You’ve got to be strong and choose to be happy, no matter what it looks like,” Renee said. “Strength comes from within. It’s not from hair.”

The book also examines her relationship with her husband, Ron, who gave his perspective as a caregiver.

“It’s a testimony to our vows, really. For better or for worse. In sickness and in health, and it re-enforced our commitment to each other,” Renee said.

“Again, the first thing out of our mouths is, ‘I love you today,'” Renee said.

We first met Renee and Ron in August. During that conversation, Ron — a rock musician known for his two groups Steeler and Keel, or from his work with Motley Crue and Bon Jovi — told us how he and Renee moved to Sioux Falls and found a home here.

“Sioux Falls was a place that we probably had seen on a map or flown over. Until we put down roots here and fell in love with the area,” Ron said in 2019.

They believe they were supposed to be here during Renee’s cancer journey, because they don’t think they would’ve found the medical care and community support they received anywhere else.

“Strangers and neighbors and friends and people I didn’t even know existed were donating and emailing,” Renee said in 2019.

Brady Mallory: “Do you think you would’ve found that in any of the other places you lived?””

Renee: “Without a doubt, no.”

“We were here for a reason. If she was going to get diagnosed with cancer, we’re in the right place for it to happen,” Ron said in 2019.

Presently, Renee says she’s doing well and feeling great.

“I’m no evidence of disease, it’s been over two years,” Renee said.

Though it may feel like finding a cure for cancer is the most important focus of the journey, “Anything but Pink,” shows us Renee found something just as valuable, and she hopes to pass it on to families living with this disease.

“It gave me strength and the personal authority to take back control over my days and nights,” Renee said.

Now, when she looks at it, Renee sees past the hurting and views her cancer as a journey of healing.

“I honestly believe that happiness is a choice and in light of all the torment that cancer puts you through, if you choose to wake up, you can choose to be happy. You can choose to be sad. You can choose to be scared,” Renee said. “Cancer is ugly, but it’s not hopeless. Happiness is an inside job.”

You can purchase the book on Renee’s website, and also on amazon.com.