WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Alexis Buysse will soon mark six years with the Watertown Police Department.

For the past year, her job on the force has been focused on mental health in the community.

“I like to try to understand people as much as possible, understand their stories, and just try and work with them as much as possible,” Mental health officer Alexis Buysse said.

Last January, Buysse became the department’s first mental health officer.

“We’ve had an increasing amount of mental health crisis in our area and in our country, and as a police department, we just identified a need for us to be better prepared to respond to those people in a mental health crisis,” Assistant chief Ryan Remmers said.

While Remmers says most officers on the force have crisis intervention training, Buysse has more training when it comes to dealing with mental health issues.

“The people are getting a lot better service now than they were from a normal, regular police officer that’s not as well equipped,” Remmers said.

Not only does Buysse respond to crisis calls when she’s on the clock, she also follows up with people who may be struggling.

“A big thing with a lot of the people I work with on that weekly basis is just that check-in. Sometimes they don’t have somebody that’s close to them or someone to come in and check on them and say, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ and just listen to what they have to say,” Buysse said.

But Buysse isn’t a therapist, and she’s not here to diagnose anyone.

That’s why she gets people connected with the resources that can help them, including Human Service Agency.

Kari Johnston is the executive director.

“Now with Lex in the program and having some officers trained in crisis intervention, they know how to interview them and what questions to ask and they are able to better ascertain what’s urgent and in need of services right now,” Johnston said.

While Buysse has always been passionate about mental health, her new role has taught her a lot.

“I thought I knew some about mental health, but I feel like when I first started, I knew a teeny tiny fraction of mental health and it’s really opened my eyes to understanding what are some of the difficulties people who have mental illnesses or bad mental health go through every day. It’s amazing how these people can get up every day and work through their mental illness and be productive members of society. I think about, ‘What if that was me? How would I want to be treated?'” Buysse said.

And she’s keeping that in mind every day she’s on the job.

“Trying to be there to care and show that as a law enforcement agency we do care about the community,” Buysse said.

The mental health officer position was made possible by three-years’ worth of federal grant funding.

The city plans to fund the position indefinitely after that.