Annual Sioux Falls Parade of Lights returns Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A holiday tradition in southeastern South Dakota is coming back.

The Parade of Lights in Downtown Sioux Falls begins Friday night at 7:30 p.m. The decades-old event was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

“Having it back this year in the 29th year is so exciting and we hope that as people are starting to come back together again for the holidays they can truly kick off their holiday season with us in downtown Sioux Falls with the parade of lights,” said Sadie Swier, DTSF Community Outreach Manager.

Coming up in Thursday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll catch up with some people in the parade lineup to find out what they have in store.

KELOLAND News will livestream two holiday parade events on November 26 and 27. Click here for more information.