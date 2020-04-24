An ode to senior year: Class of 2020 reflects on their final year cut short

This weekend was supposed to be prom for many seniors in Sioux Falls; it is just one of the many milestones the class of 2020 is missing out on this year.



“Everyone says senior year is a blast,” Howard Senior Hilary Albrecht wrote in her song.

The class of 2020 has been looking forward to this year since they started high school.

“I’ve been around my brothers that have graduated and stuff and it’s just kind of cool being the center of attention and knowing that you’re a senior and that you’ve been anticipating this time,” Brandon Valley Senior Zach Roggow said.

“The girls dream about their senior prom,” Albrecht sang.

“Just to get to do that one more time and get ready and dress up with all your friends; that would be really fun to get to do,” West Central Senior Morgan LeBeau said.

“Just being able to go to events like spinsters and prom and even things like the lip-sync battle with my friends,” Lincoln High School Senior Madison Chedester said.

“There’s just so much left to do, like finish our seasons all the way through,” Albrecht sang.

“Just High School sports, I was looking forward to running track and doing the high jump and all of that,” Baltic Senior Brodee Teveldal said.

“I throw for the track team and yeah, all of that got canceled so that’s kind of weird because we were doing workouts in the off season for it,” Roggow said.

This spring, the coronavirus pandemic has cut short so many long-awaited, senior-class traditions.

“We’ve fantasized about our caps and gowns, walking across that stage, making our parents proud,” Albrecht sang.

“Graduation is a big one that I was really looking forward to obviously. We have a rose ceremony at ours,” Teveldal said. “We can’t do that now because we’re not allowed to be within six feet of each other on school property.”



Losing the traditional graduation celebration with their families and friends weighs heavy on many seniors right now.

“I was looking forward to helping setting up for that stuff and having that time of just congratulations and that time with all of my family members,” Roggow said.

But perhaps even more difficult is losing that final goodbye with their classmates.

“To have that one last face-to-face interaction would be, at least personally, would be very appreciated. I think that’s the sentiment among my fellow students,” Lincoln High School Senior Johnathan Smith said.

“I can’t believe it’s just done; I feel like it had just begun,” Albrecht sang.

“The majority of us have gone to school our entire lives from preschool to graduation so roughly 12 to 13 years of our life,” Tevedal said.

“I’ve been there since kindergarten so I’ve known all of them forever. So yes it’s definitely difficult that that was the last time we’d get to see them,” LeBeau said.

“Our senior year we’ve been waiting for. We won’t walk down those halls anymore,” Albrecht sang.

“I really do miss walking the hallways and seeing all my friends and kind of giving them a holler in the hallway,” Roggow said.

“We didn’t know it was going to be our last day,” Teveldal said.

“I actually have a friend who was absent on that Friday. It’s just…we had no idea. There’s all those people in class that it’s so much fun to be at school with them and we just didn’t get that closure knowing that that would be the last time we saw them,” Chedester said.

“This is my hardest, my hardest goodbye,” Albrecht sang.

Even as everyone in the class of 2020 is dealing with those feelings of loss, many are finding a silver lining.

“Right now, everybody is kind of down about it but when you look back on it, we’re probably going to be probably one of the most known senior classes just for how it kind of got taken away from us, so it does have a little bit of specialness to it,” Roggow said.

“The one positive thing is to be able to start work earlier and I have more free time I guess,” Tevedal said.

“Just within my family, being able to spend more time with each other and doing all of the things I wasn’t here for before,” Chedester said.

This senior class is also working to come together to celebrate their incredibly unique last year of high school.

“I pray no other class has to go through this,” Albrecht sang.

“I actually just got a graduation card from my aunt that said you guys were born around 9/11 and you’re going out in the pandemic of 2020, so it’s a lot to overcome,” Chedester said.

“I think we’ll be remembered as stronger than any other senior class because we’re still going through all of this stuff and we’re still getting through it and moving forward,” LeBeau said.

“I’m still thankful for the times that we had and will forever remember that it wasn’t all that bad,” Albrecht sang.

Albrecht wrote her song for the senior class of 2020 last month. Her song and video has been shared hundreds of times and viewed by thousands of seniors and their families who are sharing in many of these same feelings this spring.