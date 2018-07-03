An Early Look At JazzFest 2018

JazzFest 2018 is almost here, and this year will look a little different.

For one, the festival will only be two days this year. For these three Sioux Falls musicians, it'll be a unique JazzFest, too -- until this year, they've never played it before. They call themselves The Sock Puppet Menagerie. The name might make you smile, but the Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society has some serious praise for them.

"I just thought they sounded like they'd be fun, and they're going to perform on saturday afternoon, and that gives a chance to kind of, maybe, just like we did with Soulcrate, give people a chance to be introduced to them, and maybe in a few years they'd be playing on the main stage, you just don't know," Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Executive Director Rob Joyce said.

In Tuesday's Eye on KELOLAND, we're previewing this year's JazzFest and also introducing you to this band. These sights and sounds are coming on KELOLAND News at 10.

