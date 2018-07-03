Eye on KELOLAND

An Early Look At JazzFest 2018

By:

Posted: Jul 03, 2018 12:32 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 02:02 PM CDT

JazzFest 2018 is almost here, and this year will look a little different.

For one, the festival will only be two days this year. For these three Sioux Falls musicians, it'll be a unique JazzFest, too -- until this year, they've never played it before. They call themselves The Sock Puppet Menagerie. The name might make you smile, but the Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society has some serious praise for them.

"I just thought they sounded like they'd be fun, and they're going to perform on saturday afternoon, and that gives a chance to kind of, maybe, just like we did with Soulcrate, give people a chance to be introduced to them, and maybe in a few years they'd be playing on the main stage, you just don't know," Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Executive Director Rob Joyce said.

In Tuesday's Eye on KELOLAND, we're previewing this year's JazzFest and also introducing you to this band. These sights and sounds are coming on KELOLAND News at 10. 
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates