SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Musician and educator Joel Shotwell of Sioux Falls compares the album of music which he hopes to release sometime later this year to another art form.

“It’s more like a painting, instead of a thing that you can just capture in the moment,” Shotwell said.

Contributors are from far beyond South Dakota.

“There’s people from like New York, Denver, Sioux Falls, Brandon on this album,” Shotwell said.

One of the contributors is Jim Speirs on trumpet.

“I’m very honored that Joel asked me to join him on, this will be kind of his solo album,” Speirs said. “And it’s great, I love playing with Joel anytime I get a chance.”

Shotwell himself contributes more than playing on saxophones.

“I play bari, tenor, and alto on it for sure, and I play bass clarinet and some flute and some regular clarinet, and then I play bass, too, on a track,” Shotwell said.

Speirs has strong praise for Shotwell.

“I would argue that Joel is one of the top two or three saxophonists in the Midwest,” Speirs said.

“It’s a collection of songs that mostly are just me and some of my good friends that I’ve made music with, which was I think kind of like a natural thing ’cause of the way I’m recording it is everybody’s doing their parts kind of separately,” Shotwell said.

One of the songs is called “Everything A Thousand Million Times.” Shotwell’s daughter Rylee provides the creative spark.

“Inspired by a little phrase that we say to each other at night,” Shotwell said.

He sees the song as a lullaby.

“‘I love you, too,’ and then we’d say, ‘Okay, good night, goodbye, remember to give me a kiss before you go to bed,’ and then all this stuff,” Shotwell said. “So she had, instead of like saying it all, we’d say ‘Everything,’ and then we’d say, ‘Everything a thousand times,’ and it just turned into that.”

In this song, the phrase “everything a thousand million times” is set to notes on a saxophone. It’s music as conversation.

“I was like, how does she sound when she does it?” Shotwell said. “Because she has like, kids have a sing-songy voice, they do it automatically.”

Another song is titled “527.”

“I’ve got Jimmy chasing me around, so Jimmy’s just chasing me,” Shotwell said.

Dan Santella: On the trumpet?

“Yep,” Shotwell said.

Call and response is a common format in jazz music, when two different instruments “respond” to each other’s playing with some notes of their own. That’s what’s happening here.

“So then Jimmy will take a solo here and the form changes, and it adds guitar, and then when it comes back around to that same section, I’m chasing Jimmy,” Shotwell said.

“What I love about working with Joel is that he’s also open to new ideas within his own music,” Speirs said.

Appropriately enough for this project, Speirs is Rylee’s godfather. The album is jazzy, yes, but at times it might remind you of rock.

“I’m working to do just things that are mine and original, and I love to do it with people, so this is just another way to do that,” Shotwell said.

It might be hard to describe this music as belonging to just one genre. But it’s unmistakably one kind of music: his.

“I just want to like make myself relevant to myself,” Shotwell said. “Like I want to know what my voice is.”

Shotwell estimates that the album is likely 60 to 70% done.