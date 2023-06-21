SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 24th, 2003, KELOLAND experienced what became known as Tornado Tuesday. A storm system over the east-central and southeastern portion of South Dakota produced a record-tying 67 tornado touchdowns in one state. During this storm, a Northwest Airlines flight from Minneapolis was attempting to land in Sioux Falls.

Northwest Airlines flight 1462 was cleared to land. The pilot was in control of the plane while the co-pilot and the air traffic controller were in communication.

Tower- “All the lightning is to the west of us, but the National Weather Service just called us, I don’t know what they called it a quasi-mesocyclone inbound from the southwest.”

“All right, copy that,” the co-pilot responded.

A mesocyclone is a rotating thunderstorm that can produce tornadoes.

Before the approach of Flight 1462, 3 flights, including this one captured by our cameras, had already been diverted. But the pilot of 1462 wanted to land.

Tower- “Wall cloud coming in from the west now, like a wave a line a wave or something it’s kind of weird.

Co-Pilot- “Alright.”

“Northwest 1462 Whiskey just had some reports of tornadoes near Hartford, which is just south or east of here about or west of here about 20 miles, and they said funnel clouds that are west of here are coming this way.”

“Alright, get us lower,” responded the co-pilot.

Tower- “Wind has started to shift significantly, wind 230 at 3-niner gust 48, wind shear on approach to runway 15, 40 knot gain at the runway.”

Tower- “Northwest 1462 if you need an escape vector heading 1-5-0 and start a climb that will get you away from the weather”

As the plane came in, shear winds pushed the DC-9 to the left and into a slight nosedive.

Gina Timmerman and Chris Wright were two of the passengers.

“We did bank over to our left side dramatically, I would say about 90 degrees,” said Wright.

“At first, I said oh, we are not going to make it, and of course, your kids go through your heads. My kids were at home, and I said we are not going to make it,” said Timmerman

The pilot struggled to keep the plane in the air and pushed the jet’s engines to full thrust. Slowly, the plane began to climb and escape the violent winds.

Tower- “Northwest 1462 Whiskey, yeah, I’ve got you now, and yeah, the wind came up ferocious there, winds currently 270 and 40 gusting to 50.”

Tower- “Northwest 1462 Whiskey, did you say you want to go back to Minneapolis?”

“I just want to go away from the ground until we are at a safe altitude,” the co-pilot said.

The co-pilot asked to be diverted to Omaha. Moments later, the tower confirmed that the flight had tangled with a tornado.

Tower- “Just to let you know, there was a tornado reported 4 miles west of the airport.”

Co-pilot- “Copy, I think we got a nice glance at it.”

Tower “I bet you did.”

Both the controller and the pilot were right. Listen to veteran storm spotter Jeff Piotrowski who saw the plane from the ground.

“Oh, my God. Oh, my God! There’s a plane right above the tornado! There’s a plane! Oh, my God. There’s plane almost got hit by the tornado. It’s a jetliner. It’s a jetliner. There’s a jet going right by the tornado. It’s a jumbo jet going right by the tornado. Oh, my God. The jetliner just flew over me. 911: “OK. Is it out of its path?” Piotrowski: “The jetliner just missed the tornado.”

The plane would land safely in Omaha. The FAA would later hand the pilot a 45-day suspension for trying to land the plane during severe weather. The Northwest Airlines flight 1462 had one hundred people on board that night.