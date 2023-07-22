SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Big Sioux River is an integral resource in South Dakota and surrounding states. The River stretches 419 miles throughout the state and Iowa.

Last August, tests of the Big Sioux River showed the highest levels of E-coli the river has seen in years and that’s not the only problem with the water quality.

Thousands of people come here to Downtown Sioux Falls to check out Falls Park every day. The biggest attraction of course at the park is the Big Sioux River that comes over the Falls.

Sadly, the river’s quality has been declining for the past several years.

Falls Park is just one of many locations along the Big Sioux River where Emily Oyos checks the water quality.

“We’re testing for E-coli, nitrates and total suspended solids (TSS). We’re collecting three different samples at each site. And they are getting sent to the State Health Lab in Pierre where they’re then tested,” said Emily Oyos, Outreach coordinator for Friends of the Big Sioux River.

She has been a part of Friends of the Big Sioux River for close to two years and is also a South Dakota native.

“Growing up here, you know, it was always, “don’t go in the river. It’s really dirty. It’s really nasty.” And where I’d moved to in Wisconsin, it was safe to go on the river and so I was really wanting to make that change here in South Dakota as well to make it safe and clean and healthy for everybody that lives here,” Oyos said.

Friends of the Big Sioux River tests 18 locations up and down the river. The test results are then used to to determine the safety levels of the river.

For the last three years, the Big Sioux River has been given an F grade for exceeding the safe levels for E-coli and TSS.

“The majority of the river flows through agricultural lands and then hits- Sioux Falls is probably the main urban area. And what we’ve seen is a lot of runoff from fields and streets and storm drains, things like that getting into the river,” said Travis Entenman, Managing Director of Friends of the Big Sioux River.

“For rural areas, we really focus on putting in vegetative riparian buffer strips. So that’s going to be anywhere from 50 to 100 feet of a grassy buffer. And so that grassy buffer that goes between the cropland and the stream or the river is going to help to trap some of those contaminants help them soak into the soil before they enter the river,”

Managing Director Travis Enteman says these stats are concerning considering 40 percent of the population in South Dakota lives along the Big Sioux Watershed.

“The Big Sioux doesn’t need to be what it is today, it can be much better. At one point, the river was you know, crystal clear and eight feet deep, a prairie river. Now you wouldn’t call it you know, a pristine river, but it can get we can get it back to that,” Entenman said.

Which is the goal of the organization. Friends of the Big Sioux River was founded in 2011, and became a non-profit in 2015. Since then, the group has worked to raise awareness with water quality monitoring, education and advocacy work and river restoration projects.

“You’re finding barrels and trash bags, we found shopping carts and bikes, all kinds of different things that are actual pollutants directly in our river,” Oyos said.

Entenman says organization will continue raising awareness and educating to continue making positive impacts on the quality of the river.

“We know what’s happening and what we can do to fix it. Now we just need to implement these practices. So as awareness grows, we hope that more funding and resources go to projects that directly impact water quality,” Entenman said.

The City of Sioux Falls awarded Friends of the Big Sioux River close to $10,000 from the Sustainable Community Grant this year and three thousand last year.

These grants go towards supporting river protection and water quality efforts.