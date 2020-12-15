Adjusting to changes in Rapid City schools

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Schools leaders across the nation are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic the best they can.

Students, teachers and parents are taking on new roles to make sure everyone gets the education they deserve.

Audrey Perli, a student at Southwest Middle School, says this year looks very different.

“It’s kind of just become a regular thing to see students in and out of school every few weeks and then they come back and they’re okay. But we do have tons of kids going out each week because they are sick too. It’s a weird feeling but kind of getting used to it,” Audrey said.

The Rapid City Area Schools District has a three level system. “Level One” is where all students, who are not quarantining or sick, will attend in-person class with social distancing and masks. On Fridays, they attend school online.

“You always have to make sure to keep your mask on over your nose and walking in the halls you have to be six feet apart and on one side of the hallway,” Audrey said.

“Level Two” is where students alternate attending class in-person and online. “Level Three” is all online learning.

“At home there’s not a lot of direction, like when you’re letting a teacher tell you directions. And you’re kind of just like on your own and figuring it all out yourself,” Audrey said.

“The inconsistence, I know isn’t anyone’s fault necessarily but definitely difficult to deal with in balancing all of those roles,” Holly said.

Holly Perli is Audrey’s mom. She is also a caregiver. She says it’s been a challenging school year.

“I’m lucky to be an essential worker, that’s never been not a constant for us. But really it’s been a balance of roles, trying to tend to their needs, educationally and otherwise, while going to work everyday,” Holly said.

Holly says her family makes sure to take precautions to stay active in school and work.

“So we have been very careful not gathering in groups, when we do see family it’s generally in a driveway on a Saturday morning and really not be as social or involved in the community as we have been in months and years past,” Holly said.

Holly believes the school district is doing the best it can to keep everyone healthy while giving proper education to students.

Ashley Cerny and Heather Rederth are teachers at Rapid Valley Elementary.

“So I think the biggest challenge switching from ‘Level One’ to ‘Level Three’ would be how quickly it has to happen. We have to be prepared for anything at anytime,” Cerny said.

Here at Rapid Valley Elementary, the school had to switch levels three times. They started out in ‘Level Two’, then switched to ‘Level One,’ then to ‘Level Three,’ then back to ‘Level One.'”

“We want to see our kids and make sure they are safe and doing well, as well as when they are learning. You can get so much information from a kid’s body language or the look on their face as to how they are understanding the work that they are doing,” Rederth said.

One thing Cerny learned from her experience teaching during a pandemic, is the value of making connections with her students.

“I worked so hard to get to know my kids and their families quickly because I didn’t know if I would have the chance if we would just be online. So it’s been hard, it’s been really hard. We’re just going to keep plugging away and doing what we do,” Cerny said.

And hope that someday soon, students like Audrey, will get to experience a normal school day again.

“I really wish I could see my friends more often,” Audrey said.

Right now in the Rapid City Area Schools, there are 122 active cases. The district continues to watch those numbers and will switch levels if they need to.