Adding art to the street corners of Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls and the Sioux Falls Arts Council recently wrapped 26 utility boxes in artwork created at the local level.

The project is funded through a grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies in New York, with the winning artists earning up to $600. The Sioux Falls Arts Council received 176 submissions and an eight-person committee selected the winners.

“It’s definitely a step in the right direction towards us supporting our artists community and not just wanting to see work, but how do we make that sustainable for artists to stay here in our community and to keep working or get paid for having their work on display,” Kellen Boice, Executive Director of Sioux Falls Arts Council said.

