KIMBALL, S.D. (KELO) — “The same thing happened to a father, that happens to a daughter in the same spot with the same guy ten years apart, the irony, God works in mysterious ways,” Allen Unruh, Sioux Falls, said.

10 years ago, Allen Unruh was traveling from Sioux Falls to Pierre…

“I got a part of the way there and all of a sudden my red oil light came on,” Unruh said.

It was 35 degrees below zero that night and the only thing he could see was a sign that read ‘White Lake 5 miles’.

“My engine was steaming by then,” Unruh said.

He went to the only place still open at that time, a bar.

“And there were four angels drinking beer. . . they looked like angels to me,” Unruh said.

One of the men called a repairman in nearby Kimball.

“And this Dan Overweg drove from Kimball to White Lake. He opened my hood and said ‘wow’ the oil had shot all-out” Unruh said

“He said ‘you know I got a new Buick Lasalle Saber why don’t I let you use my car?’ and I can fix yours, and you can drop mine off on your way back tomorrow,” Unruh said.

Flash forward to January of this year…

“I was traveling back home when all of a sudden on my car dashboard, I had some red warning signs,” Kia Rector, Sioux Falls said.

Unruh’s daughter broke down in the same location as her dad.

“Shortly after I had a good samaritan show up to help me,” Rector said.

That samaritan… was Dan Overweg.

“He said, ‘you know I think what we need to do is, have you… I’m going to give you my vehicle,'” Rector said.

“And I thought ‘wow only in South Dakota would someone give their car to a stranger,'” Unruh said. “What type of person just loans out their vehicle to a stranger?” Rector said.

“All these years, that’s what I have been doing, I don’t know anything different, we take pride in what we do and try to just help people out,” Dan Overweg, owner of Overweg LLC Repair said.

Overweg has been working as a mechanic for the last 35 years. In that time, he has helped his fair share of people.

“People are traveling up and down I-90 24 hours a day and there’s sometimes you don’t make it your problem, but 99% of the time we do,” Overweg said.

His shop and crew are what they call a “one-stop-shop,” they work on everything from smaller cars to semi-trucks.

“Which makes us pretty diversified when somebody breaks down, someone here could probably fix their car with the right expertise,” Overweg said.

Overweg says his acts of kindness are not done for attention, but in the hope that people continue to pay it forward.

“We need to have people who care and help one another and not just worry about ‘me” yourself, we gotta care about everybody,” Overweg said.

“I want to be that good the example that Dan Overweg was to me, I want to be that in my life to each and every person I come in contact with,” Rector said.

In addition, all three of the individuals stress to always be prepared for the roads, get your car checked out and make sure you and your car is equipped for the weather.