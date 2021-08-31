A year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a year and a half since COVID-19 hit South Dakota, and the pandemic has taken a mental toll on many people.

That’s especially true for health care workers who have had to deal with the virus firsthand every single day at their jobs. And mental health experts say they are seeing more fatigue among health care workers as cases rise again due to the Delta variant.

But in general, many people, no matter their profession, have suffered stress leading to heightened anxiety and depression.

“For just generally, I think it’s always just a really good idea to be, you know, as positive with yourself as possible, to be kind to yourself. People have a tendency to kind of beat themselves up and so give yourself some grace, give yourself some hopefulness that you’re doing the best you can and everything is going to work out okay,” Karla Salem, integrated health therapist with Sanford Health said.

In Tuesday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, Lauren Soulek will take a look at the mental toll the pandemic has taken on health care workers.