A virtual trip to the zoo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – ​COVID-19 has caused schools, restaurants, and many businesses to close to the public. That includes the Great Plains Zoo, but staff there are still making sure to keep families involved and educate children.

While you may not be able to take a trip to the Great Plains Zoo right now, the power of social media is giving people a chance to see and learn about all their favorite animals virtually.

“It’s a tool that we are using here to try to get that stuff out to the public that is sitting at home right now to kind of still have their finger on the pulse of the zoo, we don’t have folks coming through the gates right now but you can see all this really cool content that is really valuable and keeps that engagement going,” director animal care and conservation, Matt Eschenbrenner said.

The zoo has always had a social media presence. The coronavirus pandemic just allowed zoo staff to ramp that up.

“We’ve been getting really creative, in a couple cases we are using some existing program structure, so you will see some virtual bookworms, we do a bookworms reading program every Saturday, that includes a story and an animal visitor and so we’ve just taken that format and done it in a video form,” education services manager, Leigh Spencer said.

But that’s not all.

“We are also doing what we are calling creature features which is just bringing one of our ambassador animals into the classroom, doing a video with that animal, kind of talking about natural history about the animal,” Spencer said.

And Spencer has even come up with ‘wild workouts,’ a way for kids to get moving and also learn about animal facts.

“We are seeing lots of positive feedback, people sharing the videos, people commenting on the videos, and it’s been really fun that way,” Spencer said.

Eschenbrenner credits the zoo staff for coming up with creative ideas to highlight the animals.

“Reaching out to keepers, we are coming up with ideas and things like that, they let me know so I will meet up with them when they have something cool that’s happening,” Eschenbrenner said. “One of the things we filmed recently was a mass feeding with the Japanese macaques, a lot of the keepers went over there and had bananas and grapes and the macaques went crazy and I think the keepers get just as much out of it as the animals do.”

And even though this is an unprecedented time, staff say keeping the animals happy and healthy is a continued commitment.

“I want everybody to know that running the zoo is a full-time thing, we can’t just stop when the rest of the world comes to an end, these animals rely on us 100% for care, enrichment, food, interaction, all those things and we have a very high standard of animal care here,” Eschenbrenner said.

And at the same time, staff members are enjoying keeping you involved.

“I think everybody here at the zoo is excited to find those new and creative ways to still be able to reach and connect people with nature even though we can’t connect with them in person,” Spencer said.

Even though the zoo is closed to the public, you can still donate online.