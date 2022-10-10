TRIPP, S.D. (KELO) – A couple of weeks ago, Tripp-Delmont hosted its homecoming parade and pep rally, an annual tradition for the small-town school. However, for two of this year’s seniors, it was a tradition they hadn’t quite experienced before.

Louis Lippert and Emy Lebeau are two foreign exchange students who left their hometowns in Germany and Belgium this year to try something new — school in America.

“It was a big dream of me to go to a different country since I was little,” Louis Lippert from Germany said.

“I wanted to be bilingual. I really want to speak really good English and so I wanted to improve it. And I wanted to discover another culture, meet new people,” Emy Lebeau from Belgium said.

It’s only been a couple months since the two arrived in South Dakota, but they’ve already gotten a good glimpse of what it’s like in rural America.

“The thing I like the most here is people because everybody is like so nice to me. At first, I wasn’t speaking really good English, I think, and so everybody is so nice to me and they try to understand what I said and they’re always there for me and all that,” Lebeau said.

And Lippert has fallen in love with American football.

“I love football with all of my heart. I like the game because you can run a lot and you can tackle. I like tackling,” Lippert said.

They’ve also realized how different high school life is in the United States.

“In Belgium, teachers are not your friends. Here you can talk to them about everything, they’re like your friends. That’s cool,” Lebeau said.

It’s a learning experience not only for the students but also for their host families.

“I think that you do see things through completely different eyes that you may have been overlooking but now you’re looking at it through their eyes,” Amey Schatz, Emy’s host mom, said. “Like even the Corn Palace in Mitchell, we kind of take that for granted, but it is really a neat thing. And seeing what they get excited about and what they have fun doing.

“It’s just fun because we get to bring them around and do lots of fun activities together. We’ve gone to pumpkin patches, corn mazes, we do escape rooms together. We just have many great adventures, we go to Pierre and the Capitol building at Christmastime,” Jennifer Gemar, Louis’s host mom said.

This is the first time Amey Schatz has hosted a foreign exchange student. However, Mark and Jennifer Gemar have done this three times before.

“Every student we’ve hosted, they just bring a different atmosphere, a different culture. Like on Sundays, Louis mentioned watching football, I just love our time sitting there watching football and teaching him a little bit about it,” Mark Gemar, Louis’s host dad said.

Jennifer Gemar is also the regional representative for the ASSE International Student Exchange Program. Though you may think all foreign exchange students want to go to bigger cities or states, Jennifer Gemar has placed many students with families right here in small-town South Dakota.

“A lot of our students, previous students, mention how much they love coming to a small town. A lot of them get the opportunity to play sports here, where they don’t have that in the big cities. A lot of them get to try out for a team and you have to work for your spot on the team and if they make the team, they might be on the bench,” Jennifer Gemar said. “So here, they’re getting the opportunity to jump right in and get that experience and make friends. It’s just been an overall good experience for them, from what I’ve heard. They like the small town.”

A chance to try new things and become a part of a community.

“It’s nice to know how it is here. I like it. I like the traditions,” Lippert said.

“I really love being here because they’re always here for me and Amey, my host mom, said that she’s considering me as her own child. So that’s really nice. I think that’s the best thing I have here,” Lebeau said.

Lippert says he is excited to do more things like visit Mt. Rushmore and just this week he got to see the Vikings and Bears game in Minneapolis.

Lebeau says although she’s enjoyed being here and meeting new people, she has decided to go back to Belgium early because of some homesickness.