A positive place to create art.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Art can be created in many different ways — from drawing to painting, there are many different avenues. At the Union Gospel Mission, they’re using art as a creative outlet for guests and community members.

It may be hard to imagine, but this area in the Union Gospel Mission used to be an unused storage space.

Now it’s been transformed into an art studio.

It’s thanks in part to Heather Craig, who is now in human resources and the director of arts at UGM.

“I was at a prayer service at my church and God spoke that I was supposed to be doing art with people that were waiting, and I didn’t know for sure where that was and so I asked my pastor after prayer service what he thought that could mean and he said, ‘funny you should say that, I’m going to have lunch with the new CEO of the Union Gospel Mission, and so I’ll ask him if there is anything art related you could do,'” Human Resources, Director of Arts, Heather Craig said.

That eventually led to her meeting with the CEO.

“He said if you want to set up an art area in here go for it, so I came and the rest is history, we’ve been building it,” Craig said.

Now the walls are filled with artwork0 and the shelves are stocked with paint.

It’s a space that’s used each week.

“We use the art studio every week for men, women, and children that we serve, but it’s also open to the community,” communication and marketing development director, Elly Heckel said. “The art program is just a really big part of what we do and I know that our guests, I hear stories of our guests that have enjoyed it, and it’s just been a different outlet than some shelters, some shelters don’t offer art so it’s kind of a unique thing to the mission.”

Heckel says art can be a way to help with the healing process.

“What we’re doing is working, they are kind of going from dark to light because they’re being able to go out of that darkness and finding positivity and findings things that are making them happy again, or be positive and think positively, so it’s neat to see that process,” Heckel said.

The art studio is open on Tuesdays from 1:00-3:00. It’s free and open to anyone who would like to participate.

A partnership with ARSA, which is a local non-profit, helps make that happen.

“I will come in and assist Heather and help paint, help give advice to people and want to have free art and chill and experiment with their own pieces,” CEO/Founder ARSA, Hannah Van Steenwyk said.

CEO and Founder of ARSA, Hannah Van Steenwyk, has been working with the Union Gospel Mission over the last year.

“It’s been fun to advise a couple people who ask ‘how do you get this kind of texture,’ and then obviously with my background I know how to get that texture, so that’s really fun, I love seeing how other people are responding to it when they come in,” Van Steenwyk said.

Those with UGM want more people to use the space and collaborate with additional organizations and artists. Something Van Steenwyk says is worth it.

“I remember growing up and being involved every once in a while with volunteer groups with UGM, I never really thought I would be helping cultivate their art program like I am working with them now, it’s cool to think about, I would definitely recommend people get involved and come help serve,” Van Steenwyk said.

To continue making this possible, the mission is looking for donations, to help supply the art studio. For items like canvas, sketch pads, and paint brushes.

“It’s a blessing when we receive supply donations, a lot of churches and ministries give to that ministry right now, but we are asking the public to help us reach our goal, between $6,000-$8,000, for the art studio outreach program and that covers the costs of all the supplies we need to do that program,” Heckel said.

“What I ask is for people to bring donations, financial, or supply oriented, and also bring their hearts here to serve alongside us and help people that are in need of that healing,” Craig said.

A positive place to create art.

“It’s very much a safe space to play in the paint and heal from anything that’s been holding you back,” Craig said.

As part of Hunger and Homeless week, on Friday, November 18th, you’re invited to the Union Gospel Mission for Friendship Friday. You can stop by the art studio from 1:00 to 3:00 pm to make care cards, crafts, and art for people in need.

To donate you can call 605-334-6732 or go to the website. For questions, you can email office@ugmsiouxfalls.com.