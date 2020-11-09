A poem to honor COVID-19 care

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many people in a number of different ways. For family members of those who died from the virus, it likely meant not being able to spend time in person with their loved ones.

Now one woman is keeping her dad’s memory alive while also thanking and honoring health care professionals who took care of him at the hospital.

David Bennett’s loved ones remember him as someone who put family first and was always willing to lend a hand.

“He was very simple, family man, very protective, I would say if I had any word to describe him, protective would be the word, if anything was threatening or harming or hurting his family, he was feeling it internally and wanted to step up and protect all of us,” David’s daughter, Deanna Loecker said.

“He was my right hand, we got married when I was 16, so 56 years is more than half of my life that I spent with him, a very gentle, caring, family-oriented man, he never hesitated about helping anyone, if they needed help he was there, family was everything,” David’s wife, Donna Bennett said.

Back in May, both David and his wife Donna were admitted to the Huron Regional Medical Center with COVID-19.

“My parents were both admitted the day before their 56th wedding anniversary, so on their wedding anniversary they had to spend the whole time in the hospital separated from their family, loved ones, and more importantly each other,” Loecker said.

A day later, Donna was discharged, but David was not.

“The very minute she was walking out of the hospital doors, we got the call that my dad was going to be put on a ventilator,” Locker said. “We had a really great nurse and she was able to give all the kids a really fast phone call and said you have 30 seconds to talk to him and I got to hear him speak for the last time.”

He was taken to Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls. After being there for about a month, he wasn’t getting better.

“My brother and I, two of us were able to be with him, we went up and got to see him and shut his machine off and hold his hand and be with him as he passed, it was very peaceful but such a sad time, we had to FaceTime my mom, she had to watch her husband pass away via a video and that’s just something you don’t want anyone to go through,” Loecker said.

Loecker says throughout her father’s illness, she would call to get updates. She is thankful for the time the staff spent talking to her.

“The staff was just amazing, it blew me away that they had no idea who this guy was, he came into their hospital on a ventilator and was never able to do anything except blink an eye at them for communication, yet every time I talked to him they would be patting his hand, you could tell that they really cared about him and doing their best to try to get him better and get him home, they were really truly amazing,” Loecker said.

That’s why she decided to write a poem to honor the ICU physicians and nurses who took care of her dad. It’s also a way to keep his memory alive.

“After his passing, I just kept reflecting back on the nurses that had taken such great care of him, and I wanted to do something for them to just show my appreciation,” Loecker said. “One night I just sat down and this poem flowed out of me, kind of a COVID poem from their perspective on what they deal with everyday treating covid patients.”

She wanted to make sure her dad was remembered as more than just a number.

“He was somebody that was loved by his family and friends, and it was important for us that they knew who he was,” Loecker said.

“He was our dad, he’d do anything for any of us,” David’s son, Dwayne Bennett said.

“We miss him a lot, I worked with him for many years, still come over to the house and expect to see him sitting there when we walk in the door, my sister she’s been great through this whole thing, so thank her, all our relatives, really did a lot for us,” David’s son, Darwin Bennett said.

Keeping David’s memory alive, while honoring those on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.

“I feel like if you don’t know somebody that has personally been affected by this yet, it’s just a matter of time, unfortunately, and we just need to be conscious that this virus is real, we don’t need to live in fear, but we do need to make sure we are making the right choices because it could be your family the next time and I just hope it isn’t,” Loecker said.

Donna says she was on oxygen before getting COVID-19, however, is now using it more often. Deanna also had momentos made out of her dad’s old shirts for family members to keep his memory alive.

You can read the full poem here: