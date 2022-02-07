DIMOCK, S.D. (KELO) — The Dimock Dairy has been around since 1931, but 3 years ago the owners started a new venture.

They built a store meant to be one of a kind. A place where small businesses, often family owned, could sell South Dakota made products.

The store is located on Highway 37, about 17 miles south of Mitchell.

Not only can you get Dimock Cheese, but dozens of locally made products from pizza’s to soups to whiskey.

Customers say it is a “one stop shop” for everything local.

“The smells alone, I want everything. I want the wine. I want the cheese. I want the popcorn. I want all of it. My body won’t let me have it, but I want it.”

In Monday night’s Eye On KELOLAND at 10 p.m., find out how the store is impacting small businesses by giving them a place to sell their uniquely South Dakota products.