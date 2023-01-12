RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Cheyenne Crossing is a Black Hills staple and one of the longest-running businesses in the area.

Over the years it’s served many purposes and experienced many challenges, including a recent fire.

Cheyenne Crossing has been around for more than a century. It was once a stage stop, general store, and a place to stay. Today, it’s a restaurant, convenience store and gift shop.

“The business has been here since 1878. One of the oldest continually operating businesses in Lawrence County, if not in the Western part of the state so we have quite a legacy of hospitality as it were,” David Brueckner, owner of Cheyenne Crossing said.

Back in September of last year, a fire started here in the Cheyenne Crossing kitchen which closed the business. Since then, the owner and staff have been working to get things back open.

“The kitchen itself was pretty much destroyed, the equipment. It got up into the duct system which got into the rafters. It’s a wood building and wood burns,” Brueckner said.

Not only did the fire destroy the kitchen, but also caused smoke damage to the rest of the building.

“Once you get over the initial thought of, it’s gone or partially gone, then you start dealing with it one thing at a time. So we are used to dealing with challenges, this is just one more thing to deal with,” Brueckner said.

Since closing, Brueckner and his staff have been continuing the catering business.

“It’s actually going pretty good. We have had a lot of people come and help us out and give us some business so that we can keep the doors open and keep our employees busy so that really helped,” David Walkins, kitchen manager, said.

Not only is Cheyenne Crossing a staple for people in the Black Hills, but also out-of-state visitors.

“Cheyenne Crossing is one of our more popular businesses when it comes to the restaurant. They bring in tourism from everywhere. They are known across the U.S. and internationally as well,” Leigha Patterson, Exec. Dir. of Lead Chamber of Commerce, said.

With the community’s support and loyal staff, Cheyenne Crossing plans to be fully open again this spring.

“We miss you out here, come back as soon as possible, as soon as we can get open, we will be waiting to see you,” Walkins said.

“Seeing them progress from that devastation and the positivity that Dave had is just wonderful to see that he didn’t let it bring him down and he’s building it back up, kept doing his catering to get him through it all. I’m excited for them to open again,” Patterson said.

“We’ve had great support of our community and we look forward to welcoming everybody back. We are going to have one hell of a party once we get open again,” Brueckner said.

Cheyenne Crossing is located just outside of Lead. You can also find it right at the end of Spearfish Canyon. A scenic byway that brings in droves of people during summer and fall.