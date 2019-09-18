A look into a prosecutor’s personal trial

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When most of us go on medical leave it’s a private matter. But that isn’t always the case when it comes to public officials.

Aaron McGowan was first elected as Minnehaha County State’s Attorney back in 2008. Judging by all of the papers on his desk, his caseload is a heavy one.

McGowan is opening up about the toll his stressful job has taken on him.

“When you’re the chief prosecutor in Sioux Falls, you try to put on the front that you’re tough. You can’t cry in court. A lot of times I’m the only one not crying in court and you have to have this tough guy image,” McGowan said.

That tough guy facade cracked this summer, leading McGowan to seek help.

Tonight, he opens up about the other issues that lead to police coming to his home and we find out the real reason why the report on that call is not public record. We also find out what McGowan’s plans are for the future.

