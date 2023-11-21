SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter Wonderland in Falls Park is already drawing in thousands of visitors. This year, the Christmas light display marks its 20th anniversary.

There are 270 trees with ornaments and lights, 275 decorated light poles and almost 26 miles of electrical wire containing 356,000 lights. Winter Wonderland at Falls Park is impressive to see at night. And this year, there were even fireworks to mark the opening night.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The beginning of Winter Wonderland can be traced back to three people, Experience Sioux Falls CEO Teri Schmidt, then director of the Parks Department Mike Cooper and former Mayor Dave Munson.

“Mayor Munson wanted to light up the Washington Pavilion, and for whatever reasons, that was not going to be possible that year,” said Schmidt. “So it was a Sunday evening, and I was doing some work at home, and it just hit me, ‘Why don’t we light up Falls Park then?’ And so I scribbled all this stuff out on a yellow legal pad and the next morning I got up, and I raced down to the Mayor’s office, and fortunately he was there, and I never will forget saying, ‘Here! What do you think? Let’s do this at Falls Park!'”

The Mayor liked the idea, so he called on Cooper to make it happen. He went to work, buying lights and figuring out how to get power to all the displays. A few days before the first lighting, they did a test with the Mayor turning on the lights after a countdown.

“I remember we flipped the switch,” said Cooper. “And the mayor looked out, and I looked at him, and if you know Mayor Munson, the facial expression was not really good. Wow, I think we are in trouble. Because it wasn’t what he had envisioned. And so we scrambled, we had a few days, and we scrambled to add more lights, and it really went off extremely well.”

“We have a magnificent park anyway. Now we can use it and have people come down in the winter months,” said Munson in 2003. “It just really feels good and to see all these people, how they are truly enjoying themselves.”

In the years since 2003, the city has added more infrastructure and more lights. Decorating and tearing down the lights has turned into a nearly year-round process for the city parks department.

“The team assesses the design each year, adds different elements, puts their own touch on it.” said Brett Kollars, Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation. “And then really after the 4th of July, they begin checking the lights making sure they are working and we start gearing up making sure the staffing is there and it takes about seven weeks, at least 10 individuals to put up the lights,” said Brett Kollars, assistant director of parks and recreation.

The city workers take pride in making the display just a little better every year.

“This is a project that our team cherishes. They put their heart and souls into it. It’s an important tradition for the community,” Kollars said.

A tradition that has no end in sight and, at this point, only looks to get bigger as Falls Park adds the Jacobsen Plaza, which includes a refrigerated ice skating ribbon that will span the length of two football fields.

“I feel a real sense of pride that Mayor Munson jumped on it so quickly and liked it and that Mike and his crew, you know, it’s one of those things in Sioux Falls where we all came together to make something happen for the better,” said Schmidt.

Winter Wonderland runs through January 7, with the lights turned on nightly from 5 p.m. until midnight.