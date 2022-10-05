SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A kidney donor and recipient are celebrating a life saving procedure three months after the surgery. But getting to this point wouldn’t come without some adversity. KELOLAND’s Carter Schmidt previews tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND.

Brandy Louwagie was 18-years-old when she found out she had a type of chronic kidney disease. More than 20 years later, she needed a transplant. But her body rejected the kidney from her brother Beau, putting Louwagie back on the waiting list.

This past spring, a person she met through her husband’s softball team stepped forward to be a donor and was a match. The transplant happened July 5th and things have been going well since then.

“I’m just so thankful and grateful I had so many people watching out for me in my corner and praying if they couldn’t be a donor, and praying that there’s one that comes forward,” Brandy said. “Just like the worse part of my life is behind me and a lot of that has to do with Beau and Jason stepping up to the plate. Not realizing it would be them that would give me my life back, but that’s what happened.”

“I think that’s just kind of how we both deal with situations is, you know, to kind of make it light, to make it something that we can kind of laugh at, and then maybe look back every once in awhile or certain situations like this and go, ‘Go wow. That was pretty cool,'” Jason Honey said.

