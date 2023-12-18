SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — They are in a league of their own.

We’re talking about the Louisville Slugger Warriors baseball team that is very talented and competitive.

But as you’re about to see this baseball team is special not for what they have, but rather for what’s missing.

At first glance, they look like any other baseball team with pitchers, batters and fielders. But it’s what you don’t see that makes them special.

No arms, no legs, no hands; just prosthetics and a lot of heart.

Each player is an amputee or has a birth defect. They are the Louisville Slugger Warriors Amputee baseball team.

Parker Hanson of Sioux Falls is one of the players. He was born with a birth defect and has no left arm. Special attachments to his prosthetic arm allow him to swing a bat.

We have done several stories on Hanson when he pitched for Augustana University while going to grad school.

But Hanson says the Warriors are special.

“We are the only amputee team in the country and what we do is travel around the country and play against ‘able bodied’ teams, so every team we play, they don’t have disabilities like we do, no amputations,” Hanson said.

The Warriors are stacked with experience.

“Every player has played college baseball before or after their amputation, so they’ve been around, just have to learn how to redo things slightly different, obviously in my case I have had my whole life to learn and adapt to my disability,” Hanson said.

Colton Derocher of Sioux City is also on the team.

“I have a congenital birth defect, so I don’t have a fully formed left hand,” Derocher said.

But like Hanson, he’s played the game all his life and currently plays for Central College in Iowa.

Don Jorgensen: How are you able to play just with your right hand?

Derocher: So I catch and tuck the glove under this arm and pin it against my chest to throw and when I bat, I can actually put the bat in between my thumb and my supposedly pointer finger. That’s where the bat gets put in between.

The Louisville Slugger Amputee team doesn’t have a set schedule like a regular baseball team.

They play random games against some pretty good ball clubs across the country.

“When we first started as a team we showed up at our first tournament, they put us in the 45 plus division; I was like 19 at the time, so I’m 19 going against 45, 50, 55 year olds. At the time, I was throwing 90 mph so they didn’t take to kind to that one, but yeah a lot of times we roll in and think we won’t be that competitive so they’ll take it easy on us then we slap them in the face and then the game gets going,” Hanson said.

“They know who they are playing against, but I definitely think it catches them off guard, especially like when guys are hitting homeruns in BP. We still have pitchers throwing 90, the dudes make plays and like a lot of the amputees, if they have their pants longer you really can’t tell,” Derocher said.

But make no mistake about it, people have taken notice.

Hanson threw strikes for the Augustana baseball team when he was going to grad school; now he’s going to get to perform in front of a film maker. Someone pitched the idea to shoot a documentary on the amputee baseball team and they believe it’s going to be a homerun.

The documentary is called Curveballs: Secrets to the Game of Life.

“The director has won some Emmys who has had a career in film production and he’s big time into the sports documentary and kind of feel good stories, so I’m excited to see what it’s all about. We start production January 5th through the 7th down in Fort Meyers,” Hanson said.

Hanson says playing on the team has its humorous and embarrassing moments too.

“People who show up to watch us play they don’t know what to expect. Half the time we have arms, legs flying all over the place, so you’re not going to see that on any other baseball field,” Hanson said.

But both Hanson and Derocher say they don’t look at their arms as disabilities, but rather as an ability to inspire.

They are grateful to be able to continue to play the game they love.

“It’s an awesome team, awesome opportunity for us to go out there and perform, show case our talents and at the end of the day have fun, it’s baseball,” Hanson said.

Because for these guys when life threw them a curve, they’ve hit it out of the park.

There’s no set time yet for when the documentary will be released.