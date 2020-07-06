A home to call your own

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – Whether you’re looking to camp, go boating, or find a place to eat, the Yankton area has plenty to offer. While many people hook up their camper and head down to Lewis and Clark Lake, there many be another option for those looking for something a little more permanent.

Kriss Ibis and her husband moved into this home at the Executive Park Model Estates at the beginning of May.

As someone who visits Yankton quite a bit. This was the perfect option for a second home.

“My husband and I have been coming here for years and we have a boat in the marina and when we saw this development pop up last summer we were really interested because we were very tired of hauling the camper,” homeowner, Kriss Ibis said.

The same can be said for Sara Snuggerud and her family. They live in Sioux Falls but come down to their tiny home as often as they can.

“I remember last fall, driving by here, and going ‘who in the world would want to live there?’ and so we decided to look and we discovered that once you go inside they are amazing, the space was perfect for our family,” homeowner, Sara Snuggerud said.

These tiny homes, or park models, are located just across from the Lewis and Clark Marina.

Giving people another option for vacationing or a second home, says owner Curtis Olivier.

“It’s kind of just another alternative to camping, trying to take the stress, just make it convenient, everybody is so limited on time anymore, here you can get done with work on Friday night, jump in the vehicle, be here by 6:00-7:00, everything is here and done and you can head straight to the lake,” owner Executive Park Model Estates, Curtis Olivier said.

Olivier says these are custom homes, just smaller.

“We have three different designs as far as floor space and size, and then we took each one of them and made a one-bedroom or a two-bedroom out of them, we have custom cabinets, granite countertops, central air and heat,” Olivier said. “It will be a gated community, and to purchase one you have to be 45 years of age and families are more than welcome, they can come and stay.”

Ibis says finding the right furniture for her home and items to use for storage help her make the most of the space.

“We have our main living and kitchen area here and then we have a master bed with a washer and dryer, and a full bathroom which is a huge upgrade from those camper bathrooms, and then we have what we call our office because it’s a real flexible space for us because my husband will sometimes work from the lake, or he wants a place to play guitar or I want to read,” Ibis said.

And in some cases, Olivier says these homes can offer a more efficient lifestyle, leaving more time to enjoy the amenities of your home and the lake.

“If you like lake life, this takes all the hassle out of it,” Olivier said.

And these homeowners agree. They may have downsized their way of living, but not their quality of life.

“We love it here, and we met some wonderful people, we have people beside us that are from Colorado and Nebraska and some people from Sioux Falls, and we are anxious for it to fill up, we all look out for each other, it’s been a lot of fun,” homeowner, Karen Abbott said.

“This is just the best of all lake living, just to be here, go to the boat, come home, grill a steak, and it’s just an amazing place to be,” Ibis said.

Olivier says they also have a storage shed and are building a storm shelter.