MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — From smartphones to tablets, technology plays a major role in our lives.

But making sure they’re secure from hackers is important. Dakota State University is doing just that through MadLabs. The facility houses several different research labs, all centered around cyber security.

“The average user should care about this because everything they do has that digital touch, so if it’s their health care records, their banking and finance, the way they send a text to their spouse or kids, they want to make sure that what they’re doing is secure and that other people can’t read it, and that’s what we’re doing here,” DSU VP of research and economic development, Ashley Podhradsky said.

Coming up in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND we’ll explore more of MadLabs and show you how it’s playing a role in keeping our information secure.