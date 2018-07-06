Eye on KELOLAND

A Growing Issue: Guns Stolen From Unlocked Cars

By:

Posted: Jul 06, 2018 12:09 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2018 12:09 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - If you're not locking your gun up at night, you could be contributing to local crime rates.

Local law enforcement say they are seeing more and more guns being stolen from unlocked cars all the time. Sioux Falls Police say it's a weekly occurrence.

"You have a firearm in your vehicle, you have to remember to take it in or secure it very securely inside that vehicle. There can't be a momentary lapse of memory or just forgetfulness because the stakes are too high when you're talking about a firearm," Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns said.

In Friday's EYE on KELOLAND, we'll take a look at the growing issue and why the police chief and county sheriff are getting frustrated with some citizens. 
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates