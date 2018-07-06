A Growing Issue: Guns Stolen From Unlocked Cars

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - If you're not locking your gun up at night, you could be contributing to local crime rates.

Local law enforcement say they are seeing more and more guns being stolen from unlocked cars all the time. Sioux Falls Police say it's a weekly occurrence.

"You have a firearm in your vehicle, you have to remember to take it in or secure it very securely inside that vehicle. There can't be a momentary lapse of memory or just forgetfulness because the stakes are too high when you're talking about a firearm," Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns said.

In Friday's EYE on KELOLAND, we'll take a look at the growing issue and why the police chief and county sheriff are getting frustrated with some citizens.

