A garden railroad 10 years in the making

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of communities in KELOLAND first got their start as railroad towns. There’s a new town popping up, and this one is really small.

In Wednesday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll ride along with Merwin Foster and his electronic train set that he built in his backyard. It’s taken him 10 years to get this far on his garden railway that includes four trains, tracks, trestles and a lot of other moving parts.

“All that contributes to making it really realistic,” Foster said.

Be sure to tune in Wednesday night at 10 p.m. to see more of this spectacular tiny town on the tracks.

