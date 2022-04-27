MADISON, S.D. (KELO) – Talking about mental health or even getting the proper help can be hard for someone to do. Throughout the pandemic, the topic became even more important to address as people stayed inside more and spent less time with friends and family. Now one South Dakota college wants to make sure there are plenty of options when it comes to available resources.

A collection of mental health books are now easier to find at the Carl Mundt Library at Dakota State University.

It’s all thanks to a collaboration between library staff and the counseling center.

“During the time of COVID what we really saw was that everyone was under a lot of stress, college students and others as well,” director of Carl Mundt Library, Jan Brue Enright said. “We thought maybe we could devote a section that students could browse easily that would address different mental health issues.”

Michaela Clark also played a role in getting the collection together.

“For one of my last classes for my masters in library science, I needed to develop a collection,” library associate, Michaela Clark said. “I had the idea for a mental health collection, I had gone upstairs to look at our books there to see what we already had and a lot of them were fairly out of date, so I asked if it would be ok to update our existing collection.”

The collection needed to be funded. Nicole Bowen, who is the director of the counseling center, came up with the idea to use COVID funds the university had recieved.

“We had put a proposal together to utilize some of those funds to support the project,” director of counseling center, Nicole Bowen said.

They ended up receiving $2,000 in funding.

“Everything the counseling center suggested we purchase, we did purchase, and then I also tried to look for some holes to see if we were missing anything on some common topics and I would go through some of the well-known publishers for mental health,” Clark said.

The collection covers a variety of topics, like sleep, stress relief and mindfulness.

“Really try to have a little something for everyone so that anyone who comes over, because it’s a small collection, easy to browse, that people could just take a look, pull something off the shelf, maybe check it out, leave it here, and just have an easy way to improve their own mental health,” Brue Enright said.

The hope is to have this designated area serve as another resource for those looking for help or support.

“If they’re not comfortable seeking out counseling or they’re not at the point where they feel like they need that yet, this is a way they can get some of that self-help and learn a little more about mental health,” Bowen said.

Plus, they say they’ve received good feedback.

“We believe in privacy so we don’t really monitor what people check out but it does seem like people are stopping by, the other thing that’s been very interesting is that we have an interlibrary loan system where we borrow and lend between different libraries in the state and country and we’ve gotten a lot of requests for these resources outside of DSU,” Bowen said.

Making this a way to shed light on an important topic.

“I think sometimes there’s cultural barriers where people say ‘my family didn’t ever seek help, or I don’t know what to do, or I must be the only one,’ and I think sometimes these resources are helpful in showing students, faculty, staff, and others that they’re not alone,” Brue Enright said.

They hope to get more funding to continue to be able to update the books as they become available.