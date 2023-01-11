SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday, January 16 marks sixth months since the launch of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Over the past year, counselors at the Helpline Center have fielded thousands of calls and texts from people across South Dakota.

Counselors at the Helpline Center in Sioux Falls have answered more than 3,000 calls to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline since it launched in mid-July.

“It says to me that people really embraced that easy-to-remember 3-digit phone number of 988 and that it’s okay to reach out for help with mental health issues and suicide and substance use,” Helpline Center Chief Executive Officer Janet Kittams said.

Quality assurance and training manager James Swezey has been involved with the 988 service from the beginning.

“I was actually here taking calls the day it launched officially back in July. We kind of had thoughts about how it was going to go, maybe what was going to happen. But yeah, it was kind of like okay, this could happen, we get this many calls or not,” Swezey said.

So far, 80-percent of the contacts to the 988 Lifeline have been over the phone. The remaining 20-percent have been through texts and chats, favored by teenagers.

“And I think it’s just because that’s how they’re comfortable with communication about that conversation with what they’ve struggled with in their life. They certainly have struggles just like adults, so we want to be there for them,” Kittams said.

“What we’ve been getting lately is a lot of younger people who are suffering from a lot of depression, personal problems, with boyfriends, girlfriends, breakups, family problems, as well,” Swezey said.

Calls to the 988 Lifeline have increased monthly. And the Helpline Center expects that trend to continue through January.

“It’s cold and people kind of hibernate in their house, especially with all the snow we’ve had lately. But I think it’s also people kind of gear themselves up to make it through the holidays and then it’s kind of a letdown after that and they’re kind of left all alone,” Kittams said.

Like many businesses and non-profits, staffing has been an issue here at the 988 Lifeline. They’re looking to hire more counselors, especially during the critical overnight hours.

“Some of the folks who are struggling with mental health issues can’t sleep, so that’s when they call. That’s when they reach out for help, so we always want to make sure we’re here for them,” Kittams said.

But it’s tough to find enough night owls willing to work that overnight shift. Counselors say the work is rewarding because of the impact it has on so many lives across South Dakota.

“I think one of the comments from the individual was thank you for being there to listen when nobody else would. And then somebody else shared with us it was life-changing and life-saving, the 988 phone number,” Kittams said.

The staff hopes more people will contact the 988 Lifeline in the months ahead, not just people in-crisis, but also their family and friends. It’s important to have that extensive support system in place to ensure that someone is always available to listen.

Counselors say one way to make sure the caller feels they’re being understood is to respond by simply paraphrasing what they’re saying. That also shows the counselor truly cares about their well-being. If you’re interested in getting a job with the Lifeline, we have a link to the Helpline Center’s website. If you or someone you know are having thoughts of suicide, call 9-8-8 immediately.