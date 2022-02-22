SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – For the first time ever, more than 200,000 people call Sioux Falls home. With more people, comes more crime and more 911 calls. Depending on the call, it could take longer for police to respond.

Sergeant Cody Schulz has been with the Sioux Falls Police Department for 15 years… and each of those years officers have steadily become busier.

“I’ve worked the majority of the afternoon shift and or the night shift where it’s always been busy but as time has gone on and the city has grown, there’s obviously more activity, more traffic, which leads to an increase in calls,” Schulz said.

Last year, the SFPD received around 128,000 calls for service. And while officers try to respond to each incident as quickly as possible, non-emergency calls can take a little longer.

“At any particular moment, every officer in town could be working on a call and there’s some lower priority calls that simply are late reports, private property accidents, just things that don’t require immediate police attention,” Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum said. “Sometimes those have to go into a spot where they have to hold for awhile until officers can respond to it.”

Thum says this is expected to happen as more people move into Sioux Falls.

“As we grow as a city and our streets grow and our expanse grows, it just requires more and more officers to try to meet those calls and meet those needs and we’ll keep trying to grow along with the city,” Thum said.

But the Sioux Falls Police Department isn’t immune to the labor shortage many industries are facing.

“So we’re being very intentional and very focused on how we recruit the best and brightest and get them through our training, get them out serving the public,” Thum said.

That being said, Thum says thirteen new recruits were just welcomed to the force.

“We are currently one below our authorized strength of 284 officers,” Thum said.

It’s not always possible for each officer to be on their own call, though.

“Sometimes you look at, for example, when we have major snow events or particularly busy evenings, some of these items are going to stack up a little bit,” Thum said. “And we’ve had in the past where there’s simply more accidents than we can respond to.”

“Manpower is a solution but we also want to look outside of that too and just know how to better triage calls,” Schulz said. “How to have more of a quality of dealing with calls rather than just throwing officers at it as well. We’ll always take more officers, I think that’s agreed across all levels but we just need to know how to function if we don’t have the officers.”

Thum says the public can help with the heavy call load by reporting non-emergency incidents online.

“We’ll contact you for more information if you feel that maybe you don’t know how to fill this out or you need more information,” Thum said. “If you at least get the ball rolling on that, we can follow up with you easier and contact you and get a detective assigned that case so they can start looking at it.”

The types of incidents you can report online include harassing phone calls, theft, vandalism, graffiti and illegal dumping.

“As we grow as a city, we find more ways to be efficient,” Thum said. “Technology helps us do that sometimes so you have to take a hold of those opportunities through technology to be more efficient.”

No matter how you make or a report, or what the incident is, though, an officer will be there to help as soon as they can.

“So there’s a lot of different things that come into play that can sometimes cause a greater response time,” Schulz said. “And you just have to be patient. We try our best, we get there and we’ll take care of it to the best of our ability when we get there.”

Last year, the police department received over 3,000 online reports. This year, they’ve already seen over 400.