$60M bond vote: keeping up with the growth in the Harrisburg School District

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg’s seventh elementary school will open this fall with more than 400 students. Now the school district is asking voters to approve plans for a third middle school and future second high school. It’s all part of keeping up with the rapid growth in the Harrisburg school district.

“We’ve lived in Harrisburg since 2005,” Harrisburg mom Michelle Lounsberh said. “When we moved here…we had one middle school, one elementary, one high school.”

Now just 15 years later, the district has seven elementary schools, two middle schools and an expanded high school that are all quickly filling up.

“I have a sixth grader right now at North Middle and the amount of students going in and out of that school every day is pretty impressive,” Lounsbery said.

“Right now we’re at 820 students in Harrisburg North Middle School and we consider 800 to be pretty much our capacity there,” Harrisburg Superintendent Tim Graf said.

“They’re really crowded, lots of people are hanging out in groups a lot, sometimes I just have to squeeze past to get to my next class,” Harrisburg North Middle School student Eve Hallickson said.

For the past few years Harrisburg’s elementary classes have been larger than their upper grades; now those larger classes are moving up.

“We grew by 209 students this year in Harrisburg High School, next year we expect to experience a similar increase,” Graf said.

Students just moved into the new freshman academy this school year, an addition that was designed to fit another 450 kids. Graf says it’s going to be full within the next couple of years.

And more new students just keep coming.

“She knew one kid in her home room and she’s gone to Harrisburg since kindergarten,” Lounsbery said.

“Definitely there were lots of new kids coming,” Hallickson said.

“This year I think there are seven major developments coming into Harrisburg proper,” Graf said.

That’s in addition to all of the new homes and apartments going up on the south side of Sioux Falls that will soon fill with new students for the Harrisburg school district.

“I think it’s absolutely crazy,” Lounsbery said. “I don’t know from a planning and budgeting perspective how you control the growth and how to get those buildings up and all of the bells and whistles and tape that has to be done just to get the buildings up.”

The first major step to begin building came this week as the Harrisburg School board approved a $60 million bond vote to start building a third middle school and a new freshman academy at the site of a future second high school.

“What we looked at and felt would be appropriate and what our taxpayers would approve is a building that we’ll be able to utilize almost everything moving into day one and that would house all district freshman and then move into a full fledged high school starting later,” Graf said.

The proposed $30 million freshman academy would have classroom space for up to 600 freshman, with public areas that can be used by an entire high school in the future.

“Planning to have a commons area that will eventually be able to house all of the full-fledged second high school,” Graf said.

That expansion will likely happen when Harrisburg has 2,200 to 2,400 high school students enrolled in the district. Right now they have more than 1300 high school students enrolled, a growth of more than 200 students in just one year.

“At that point we would expect to build out into a full fledged second high school and have two high schools in the Harrisburg School District,” Graf said.

The land for both projects has already been purchased, with the freshman academy and future high school going on the west side of Cliff Avenue, just a few blocks south of 85th Street.

The new $30 million middle school is planned near the southwest corner of 69th Street and Sycamore Avenue, providing space for at least another 450 students.

“Hoping to start some dirt work and site preparation yet at the end of the school year,” Graf said

The bond vote is set for June 1st and if its approved by voters, the school district plans to begin construction as soon as possible.

“I would like to see the middle school and the high school built more quickly because I do think its a really high priority, I don’t know how the high school right now is supporting those additional kids,” Lounsbery said.

A high priority for parents and the school district that won’t come at the cost of higher property taxes.

“We’re just really fortunate with the amount of growth we have in the district, the valuation growth allows us to do that and we’re also retiring a bond issue here in the next year so that allowing us to have these projects on tap without increasing that mill levy,” Graf said.

Future growth of new homes and businesses in the district will ultimately dictate when they are ready to add on a full second high school. Graf says estimates show that could be anywhere from five to eight years away, but it’s impossible to know for sure just how fast the community will continue to grow.