SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Abbey Bruner was just getting ready to leave work for the day in November of 2022 when she got a phone call no parent wants.

Her 21-year-old son, Blake, had died by suicide.

“I felt like my whole life ended. I didn’t want to live anymore, and I didn’t know how I would keep going,” Bruner said.

A counselor encouraged the Sioux Falls woman to turn to the Helpline Center.

She attended a support group and enrolled in the non-profit’s nine-week Surviving After Suicide class.

Bruner says the free services put her on a healthy path.

Helping people who have been impacted by suicide is just one of the many ways the Helpline Center has made a difference in South Dakota over the years.

This year, the non-profit is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

“We’re very excited to have been here since 1974,” Helpline Center CEO Janet Kittams said.

The Helpline Center was founded by social worker Fern Chamberlain.

“She recognized that Sioux Falls has a lot of resources, but people just didn’t know all of them or how to reach them, so her vision was to create one phone number for people to call to get access to all of those resources,” Kittams said.

As a way to kickstart her mission, Chamberlain secured some federal funding to start a rumor control hotline for the Wounded Knee trials.

“And then it quickly transitioned into a number to call for any type of community resource,” Kittams said.

Jenny Meinert answers 211 calls, a number people can call to get connected with important resources.

“I answer food pantry calls, rent and utility calls, help them with maybe some resources for clothing or other resources for furniture,” Meinert said.

She also schedules Lyft rides for people to places like the grocery store.

“I’ve always been passionate about helping people and this just fit right into what I love to do,” Meinert said.

Other programs at the Helpline Center include 988, a resource for people who are having suicidal thoughts or struggling with mental health or substance use.

The non-profit’s many other programs include helping families find child care and supporting caregivers.

“If you think about that first year, we probably served a couple hundred people through that phone line. Now we touch over a 100,000 people every year through a variety of programs,” Kittams said.

CEO Janet Kittams has been with the Helpline Center for 25 years.

“When I first started working here a long time ago, people didn’t know what the name of the organization was or what we did, but now when I go out and I introduce myself and I say what I do, they’re like, ‘Oh, Helpline Center I know what you guys do.’ Or they know a piece of what we do,” Kittams said.

It’s a resource Bruner is thankful she found.

“I’m so appreciative for my life and to know that they’re there for everybody else,” Bruner said.

The official anniversary date is in March, but the Helpline Center will have a big celebration in May.