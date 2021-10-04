40 years of Mom and Pop’s Pastry Shoppe

SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — A small bakery in Salem is celebrating 40 years of business.

Joy Grapes started Mom and Pop’s Pastry Shoppe in 1981. She sells baked goods like donuts and caramel rolls, but she also does daily breakfast and lunch specials.

Her passion for baking goes further back before starting the shop.

“I started baking when I was 5 years old at home and from there I went to Fantle’s in Sioux Falls and here I am,” Joy Grapes, owner of Mom and Pop’s Pastry Shoppe said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, Lauren Soulek will tell you more of Joy’s story and she spreads happiness throughout Salem.