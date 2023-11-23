SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Growing up in Minnesota can instill a love for hockey. That’s true for longtime Sioux Falls hockey coach Bob Schmid, who grew up playing the game in Crookston, Minnesota.

Every Thursday, close to a 100 five and six-year-old kids hit the ice at the Scheels IcePlex to learn the basics of hockey from head coach Bob Schmid.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I like working with the kids being involved in the game. Giving something back to the game,” said Bob Schmid, Atoms head coach.

Schmid started coaching youth hockey when he was attending Jamestown College in North Dakota.

“North Dakota did not have a hockey program. And I decided this was a good, good outlet to be be involved in hockey,” Schmid said.

He moved to South Dakota in 1975. It was then he began coaching the Atoms in the Sioux Falls Youth Hockey Association.

“Skating is a big part of the game. I love to skate, I love being involved in in that part of it,” Schmid said.

But, long before he began coaching, hockey was a part of his life.

“That’s what it is, northern Minnesota. It’s all about hockey. And I just grew to love it,” Schmid said.

“There was a level of passion that I think it’s kind of born in the blood, when you come from northern Minnesota, and how big part hockey is in the culture there,” said Dan Houck, director of hockey for the Sioux Falls Flyers.

Director of Hockey Dan Houck says it’s that passion that allows Schmid to have such an impact on the kids.

“His attention to detail on the fundamentals of skating, and player development, and his ability to interact with the kids. And his patience with younger skaters and their development in the process,” Houck said.

Bob Schmid has been coaching youth hockey for close to 40 years. In that time. He has coached hundreds of kids and even some of their parents.

“Bob coached and taught me when I was this age. I grew up playing with his son and how he’s coaching both my sons,” said Ryan Eason, assistant coach.

Erin Pederson is league supervisor for the Atoms, and also one of Schmid’s former players.

“I have known Bob a long time. I played hockey when I was started about when I was four. And Bob was coaching Sioux Falls Youth Hockey way back then,” Pederson said.

Now, her daughter Josephine, who’s known by her teammates as Josie, comes every Thursday.

“Because my grandpa did it and then my mom did and then I started playing,” Josie said.

She plays alongside Schmid’s grandson, Ansel.

“I really like to go fast because I’m good at it!” Ansel said.

Ansel says he loves learning the basics of hockey alongside his grandpa.

And this 75-year-old says he’ll continue coaching because of his passion for the sport.

“I feel the most important thing that I can teach them is really just love the game. To learn the skills necessary to play the game, but more importantly, just to love the game,” Schmid said.

They’re lessons that often last a lifetime.

The Sioux Falls Flyers are currently celebrating 50 years of Youth Hockey.

Schmid says it’s been an honor to have coached for the majority of the league’s existence.