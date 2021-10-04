40 years of food and fellowship in Salem

SALEM, S.D. (KELO) – A small pastry shop in Salem, South Dakota, is celebrating 40 years of making baked goods for the community. But for the regulars, their love for the shop goes beyond caramel rolls and cookies.

Inside this quaint shop in Salem, you can find baked goods, decorations for the season, locals enjoying coffee and Joy Grapes.

“I love the community. Very caring people, they’re always there when you’re down or, I just love it here,” Joy Grapes, owner of Mom and Pop’s Pastry Shoppe said.

Joy Grapes opened Mom and Pop’s Pastry Shoppe in 1981. As she celebrates 40 years in business, she’s also celebrating being one of the longest-run businesses in the Salem community.

“Well it went fast, I wouldn’t know it was 40 years,” she said.

Her regular morning coffee crew might just be her biggest fans.

“We’ve been coming in here for about the last 15 plus years and she serves some of the best meals you can find anyplace. Same way with donuts and rolls or pies or whatever,” customer Willard Hieb said.

“I love to come to Joy’s because my husband is gone now and I feel comfortable because I’m alone so I liked to come here. And yes, she has very good food, a lot of fun to visit with people,” customer Helene Heiberger said.

“We’ve enjoyed coming up here for no other reason just the fellowship that we get and the coffee. Everything is just wonderful here and we want her to keep going so we got someplace to go to have coffee,” customer Sharon Hieb said.

Joy’s passion for baking started at the age of five when she’d bake at home with her parents. That’s also where some of her recipes come from.

“And some I do not share,” Joy said.

It’s all homemade and all done by herself.

“I wouldn’t know what else to do because I go to bed about 9, 9:30 and up at 3:30 and hope I get here in time,” Joy said.

It’s not just baked goods at Mom and Pop’s though. She has daily breakfast and lunch specials too.

“Another thing I do, at Thanksgiving, I feed anywhere from 100 to 160 people turkey from scratch and all the trimmings and it’s just fun to see the people come and get that,” Joy said.

The community of Salem is what keeps Joy going, and she does what she can to bring them happiness.

“I think what impresses me most about Joy is how she takes care of the elderly or somebody that’s homebound. She makes sure that she delivers a meal there for them,” customer Connie Jorgensen said.

“I like the fact that she puts out cards for everybody that’s in the hospital or homebound or when someone passes away we have a sympathy card,” customer Kay Bies said.

And this year, the community gave back by surprising Joy with a facelift to the front of her shop.

“Yes, they did. Well, it was kind of rough with COVID, it got pretty bleak there for awhile. But it’s getting back to normal now,” Joy said.

40 years of food, friends and fellowship that Joy says she’ll continue for as long as she can.

“This is just a blessing for this to happen,” Joy said.

Earlier today, the community celebrated Joy’s 40th anniversary with karaoke, door prizes and food.