40 years of Christmas at the Capitol

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State Capitol building is a magical place, especially around the holiday season.

Over 80 live Christmas trees line the halls of the building and the rotunda, along with other decorations filling in all the other corners and spaces of the capitol, making it a must-stop holiday destination for many visitors.

“They walk in and the little kids are just “ahhhh” just amazed their mouth is opened and this gasp that comes out so it’s fun to see that but many adults who haven’t seen it before are also in awe so that’s always fun to see the big kids that are enthralled when they get here,” co-coordinator Dawn Hill said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, Ariana Schumacher takes us to the state captiol to learn more about the display and its 40 year history.