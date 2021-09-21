2021 World Archery Championships, World Cup Finals take place in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — The biggest archery event in the world is running all week long in Yankton.

More than 350 archers from fifty countries are in South Dakota for the World Archery Championships and the World Cup Finals.

“It’s the second time we’ve had the event in the United States, last time was New York so we’re putting Yankton at the same level as New York, so I think Yankton should be excited about that,” Tom Dielen with World Archery said.

