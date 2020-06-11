2020 and Generation Z

It’s the generation book-ended by tragedy. Generation Z has lived in the shadow of a post 9/11, post Columbine world. And now, in its formative years, it’s facing a global pandemic and a renewed uprising against racism. Why does all of this matter? An expert says it does because it will ultimately shape who these young men and women become. In short, 2020 will be a significant year for this generation.

Last year, we taught you the ABC’s of Generation Z. If you think a Gen Z-er is a Millennial, think again. Sorry, millennials; you’re old news. Generation Z is the umbrella for men and women born between 1996 and 2010. We met one last year to pick his brain about what makes this generation tick.

“I don’t want to change the world, I want to change people. I want to help people become their best selves,” Addison Miller said in 2019.

These young men and women are champions for social change, and very pragmatic after seeing Millennials struggle with student debt and the recession of the late 2000s. They’re also social media experts and know how to make money from it.

“We’re a lot more open to danger. A lot more open to stupid things like eating Tide Pods,” Addison said. “I get a million views on YouTube. It sounds like a dumb situation, but a million views on YouTube is a lot of money,” Addison said.

When this story aired, we were still waiting to see which life-altering events would shape Generation Z. At that time, the economy was strong and the job market was promising. Everything was looking up. But, what goes up, must come down.

“When you study generations, you look at a generation’s formative years and some of the big events, conditions that really had an impact on shaping who they are. Right now, within the last few weeks, we’ve seen some big ones,” Scott Zimmer, generational consultant and keynote speaker for BridgeWorks, said.

The COVID-19 pandemic robbed many teens of prom, graduation, and their last year of high school.

“None of us knew that our last day was going to be our last,” Danielle Koang said.

Danielle, 19, just finished her senior year and is taking a gap year before she goes to beauty school. She says spending the last few months in quarantine wasn’t exactly earth-shattering for her and her peers.

“We are the 9/11 babies. We’ve known the horrible circumstances of school shootings our entire lives. We’re basically just trained and programmed to have to understand it and be prepared for it at all times and now we’re graduating in the midst of a pandemic,” Danielle said.

Zimmer says everything from pop culture to cultural milestones will affect a generation long-term when it comes to jobs, habits, and outlooks on life.

“They were always just told things were bad. Things were bad. As a result, you have a generation reporting high levels of anxiety and stress at a really young age. You add in COVID-19, and everything going on in the world right now, you’re no doubt adding to that,” Zimmer said.

This generation may also be key to important changes. We’ve seen them stand up against racism in America, amplified once again following the death of George Floyd — after a police officer was caught on camera kneeling on his neck.

“I feel like we’re really trying to start a movement and that we’re not going to be quiet. We’re not going to back down,” Danielle said.

Danielle went to the afternoon protest in Sioux Falls to fight racial inequality and brutality toward people of color.

“Just going on a run, we can’t feel safe. Going to the grocery store, we feel like we’re being watched. Going into the elevator with someone else, maybe they’ll clutch their purse or move away because they may feel threatened in our presence. It’s so much more than the killings. It’s the fear people have of minorities,” Danielle said.

Zimmer says it’s easy to see which hallmarks molded Generation Z into social justice seekers.

“For them, a good chunk of their life they had an African American president. A good chunk of their life gay marriage has been legal. Equality and social justice has been more of the normal for this generation,” Zimmer said.

Generation Z has had to grow up at light speed in the first half of 2020. Zimmer says, despite that, older adults bear a tremendous responsibility in this protest pandemic world.

“This is a lot for all of us. We’ve been through things like this in the past. Actually, who am I kidding? We haven’t been through things like this in the past. But it’s a lot for them. Make sure you’re checking in on them. Hopefully, they’re going to fix this all one day,” Zimmer said.

It may seem like the present is stacked against Generation Z, but that’s not how Danielle sees it. Everything that’s happened will shape this generation, but Danielle says it’s pushing her peers to re-shape everything that is yet to come.

“We’re kind of going through a lot of different things, but I feel like it makes us all the wiser. It helps us cherish the moments we have with our friends and family now. Because, we never know what’s going to happen in the future,” Danielle said.