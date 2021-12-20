2 big reasons for child care crisis in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls is currently facing a child care crisis that is leaving providers and parents worried.

The reason for the crisis is two-fold.

There are not enough people entering the field of child care and it’s becoming too expensive for parents. Because of this, centers are having to make changes such as raising wages or cutting back on the number of children they can care for. In some cases, centers are having to close their doors.

“On a daily basis we are getting calls from families who are desperate. Many of them, their child care centers are closing and so they’re not able to have care for their children, they’re looking for available space. And everyday, unfortunately, we have to tell them we don’t have any room for them. We may have capacity, meaning that I have slots available but there’s simply not enough workforce to be able to fill those slots with kids,” Rebecca Wimmer, CEO of Boys and Girls Club of the Sioux Empire, said

