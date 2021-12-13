12 Days of Giving winners announced at Scheels

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls sporting goods store is spreading some holiday cheer with its “12 Days of Giving” campaign.

Scheels is currently handing out more than $37,000, including a $10,000 grand prize, to 12 local non-profit organizations.

“Scheels is running a 12 Days of Giving campaign where we asked the community to pick their favorite non-profit. We had a Google form for everybody to vote. We received almost 5,000 votes. We narrowed it down to your guy’s top-12 and over the course of 12 days we’ve been announcing who our winners are,” said Jenna Schlapkohl, Scheels events coordinator.

In Monday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll show you how the campaign has grown in its second year and introduce you to a pair of this year’s winning non-profits.