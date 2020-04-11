1  of  2
Encouraging signs during a pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- One Sioux Falls family is hoping to bring some encouragement to the city one sign at a time.

For three weeks, the Huber family has been making signs with varying messages such as “we’re in this together” and “together apart.” They set the signs up in front of the New Hope Messiah Church for anyone to take.

“We’re just trying to put smiles back into people’s lives basically one sign at a time. We came up with this idea maybe three weeks ago and we’ve just been continually making signs, trying to put them out here on the weekends. This is our third batch and they’ve gone over really good. So, it’s fun to do, it’s enlightening and humbling,” Cyndy Huber said.

The signs are on the lawn in front of the church on the corner of Madison and Tahoe Trail.

