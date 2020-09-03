Emily’s Hope treatment scholarships get a boost from local dealership

Emily’s Hope is now making a major difference in people’s live.

Since December, 32 patients have been awarded Emily’s Hope Scholarships at the Avera Addiction Care Center in Sioux Falls, giving those people a chance at recovery from substance use disorder.

The charity, started by KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke, after the accidental overdose death of her 21-year-old daughter, Emily, also helps support the Oxford Sober Living Homes in Sioux Falls.

All of that effort takes the support of the entire community. Thursday the Schulte Subaru dealership in Sioux Falls donated $5,000 to Emily’s Hope.

Schulte also partnered with the charity for the Emily’s Hope Poker Run last weekend, which has expanded to include classic cars, as well as motorcycles.

