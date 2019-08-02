Emerald Ash Borer in Nobles County

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KELO) — The emerald ash borer has been found in yet another county in KELOLAND — this time, the insect was discovered in Nobles County, Minnesota.

KELOLAND News traveled to Worthington to see how the town is responding to the tree-killing beetles.

Worthington, Minnesota has a lot of trees. Many of them are ash.

“Parks and boulevard trees we have about 15-hundred ash trees on public property and that’s maintained areas. Now, that’s not anything on private property, yes there are a lot of ash trees in Worthington,” Worthington Director of Public Works, Todd Wietzema, said

Which is good news for the bugs who feed on these trees, but bad for the town. People are already having issues.

“We had problems last year, took out about 15 trees through the backyard of my yard,” Worthington Resident, Pete Heyroth, said.

Officials say the town was expecting the bugs, just not so soon.

“Well, it was found, as you know, in Sioux Falls and Martin County so it was about 60 miles on each side of us so we’re right in the middle and we do have a lot of travelers down the interstate. So, it wasn’t a surprise,” Todd Wietzema said.

On Sept. 4, the city is having a meeting so everyone knows how to respond.

“They’ll be an informational meeting for the public, in the meantime, we’ll be getting together with city leaders trying to come up with a plan on how we want to approach this,” Todd Wietzema said.

19 counties in Minnesota are now in a full or partial quarantine to stop the spread of the emerald ash borers.