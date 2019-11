WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KELO) — People in Worthington, Minnesota approved borrowing nearly $34 million to expand schools.

School officials say that the schools have been over-flowing following an influx of immigrants in recent years. Voters in Worthington have rejected similar measures five times since the idea was introduced in 2013.

In addition to the expansion, the district will also be refinancing a 2017 bond, and those funds will become eligible for the Ag2School Credit.