WHS student council members celebrate Read Across America Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Did you have Green eggs and ham Monday morning? It’s Dr. Suess Day and National Read Across America Day.

And to celebrate the day, Washington High School student council members spent their morning reading to students at Annie Sullivan Elementary. The high schoolers say it is a great experience for both them and the younger kids.

“We went to first grade and we read with our groups, about ten books each, and we try to have them read so they can learn the words and understand the same stuff we did when we were their age,” Junior Lexi Goeman said.

Goeman said student council members also spent time at John Harris Elementary Monday afternoon.