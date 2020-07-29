WHS girls soccer team helps school prepare for August

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – When preparing a school to welcome students back, there’s many aspects you might not think about, especially during a pandemic.

In just a few weeks students are going to be walking through these doors at Washington High School again. Today a group of volunteers is preparing each student’s Chromebook.

“We’re collecting all 2,000 Chromebooks and what we need to do is get them into every classroom. We have over 80 classrooms coming up here starting August 27th and 28th,” Preston Kooina, assistant principal of WHS, said.

In the past, students would pick them up in different areas around the school. Now, they want to reduce the number of people touching the computers by having them ready for each student on the first day. The girl’s soccer team at Washington High School wanted to lend a helping hand.

“It’s kinda cool, you get to see a lot of names, some of them you might recognize so it’s cool to look at all of them,” Alyssa Lingen, a sophomore soccer player, said.

Once the Chromebooks are sorted, they will be quarantined for 14 days and then distributed to the classrooms. Preston Kooina, the assistant principal, says having the help of the soccer team is critical to get everything done.

“2,000 Chromebooks is really tough to sort and get to 80 different classrooms,” Kooina said.

Plus, sophomore Alyssa Lingen says it’s nice to be back.

“It’s a lot of fun. I like coming back to school. I’m excited for this year,” Lingen said.

Kooina says having each Chromebook ready for the students the first day will make it easier should they have to start remote learning again.