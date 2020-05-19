WHS football coach tabbed for Activities Director at Sioux Falls Jefferson High School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chad Stadem is giving up the gridiron for an office at the new Jefferson High School.

Stadem spent the past four years teaching and coaching football at Washington High School. He helped lead the Warriors to three championships during that time. This Monday, he accepted an offer to become the first Activities Director at Jefferson.

“I’ve done three football programs at Howard, Flandreau and here at Washington. Been fortunate enough to work with good people and have experience. Hopefully that is something I can use to build this. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. We can affect people for many generations. We’re going to try to do our darndest to do the best we can for Sioux Falls,” Stadem said.

Stadem will start immediately on building his staff and program. Jefferson is set to open in 2021.