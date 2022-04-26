WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The Watertown School District has responded to a controversial letter a teacher shared with four students regarding their gender identities.

A news release from Superintendent Jeff Danielsen states the district does not support the action of the faculty member.

The Watertown School District does not support this sort of action, and we respect the rights of our students to be who they are. We strongly condemn any discrimination based upon sexual orientation or sexual identity. We want to provide a safe learning environment for all students. We are currently investigating the situation to determine an appropriate outcome.

In a copy of the letter sent to a student the teacher says they want to help the student pursue the biological truth. The teacher also said in the letter they were wrong to call the student by a name that did not reflect the student’s biological truth.

